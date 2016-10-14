CLARENCE R. JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Out-of-court identification Convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, of robbery and second-degree assault, Clarence Jones, appellant, presents two issues for our review. Rephrased to facilitate that review, they are: I. Did the trial court err in denying Jones’ motion to suppress the victim’s out-ofcourt ...