Quantcast
Don't Miss

CLARENCE R. JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Out-of-court identification Convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, of robbery and second-degree assault, Clarence Jones, appellant, presents two issues for our review. Rephrased to facilitate that review, they are: I. Did the trial court err in denying Jones’ motion to suppress the victim’s out-ofcourt ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo