US retail sales rebounded 0.6 percent in September

By: Associated Press Josh Boak October 14, 2016

WASHINGTON — U.S. shoppers upped their spending in September, with sharp increases in sales at auto dealers, restaurants and gas stations. Retail sales rose 0.6 percent in September, a rebound after sales slipped 0.2 percent in August, the Commerce Department said Friday. During the first nine months of the year, retail sales have increased 2.9 percent ...

