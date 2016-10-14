US retail sales rebounded 0.6 percent in September

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — U.S. shoppers upped their spending in September, with sharp increases in sales at auto dealers, restaurants and gas stations. Retail sales rose 0.6 percent in September, a rebound after sales slipped 0.2 percent in August, the Commerce Department said Friday. During the first nine months of the year, retail sales have increased 2.9 percent ...