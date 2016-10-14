Dr. Rudiger Breitenecker | GBMC

Dr. Rudiger Breitenecker was inducted as a Physicians Titans of Care for his stellar work in the medical field by the Greater Baltimore Medical Center at GBMC HealthCare’s annual Physician’s Club Dinner Oct. 10.

Physician Titans of Care honors doctors for their outstanding contributions to GBMC Healthcare, their dedication to their patients and the community, and their excellence in the practice of medicine. Breitenecker is credited with collecting forensic evidence that was ahead of its time. Prior to joining GBMC’s department of pathology in 1967, Breitenecker worked as a medical examiner. He also founded GBMC’s Rape Care Center, a precursor to the hospital’s current SAFE Program, where he used the knowledge he gained while collecting evidence for city homicides.

