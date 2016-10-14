Quantcast
Did you get an extension? Federal income taxes due Oct. 17

Taxpayers who asked the IRS for a six-month extension to file their 2015 income taxes have until Monday, Oct. 17 to file their taxes. The deadline is Oct. 17 because Oct. 15 falls on a Saturday. The IRS recommends using its Free File program at https://www.irs.gov/uac/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.

