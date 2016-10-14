Quantcast
Don't Miss

JAMES GILES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Failure of jury to state degree of murder In 2012, James Giles, appellant, filed, pro se, a motion to correct an illegal sentence, pursuant to Md. Rule 4-345, alleging that, in announcing the verdict at his trial, eleven of the twelve jurors failed to specifically state whether they had found ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo