JARMAL JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Failure to instruct jury on criminal charge This case arises from appellant Jarmal Johnson’s second Motion to Correct an Illegal Sentence from a 1992 conviction for drug and assault related charges in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Sixteen years later, in 2008, Johnson filed his first Motion to Correct ...

