Kameen Eye Associates moves practice to Katzen Eye Group

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

Kameen Eye Associates, providers of vision correction procedures, has joined the Katzen Eye Group, company officials announced Thursday. “For 30 years we have been serving our patients as pioneers in eye surgery,” Dr. Anthony Kameen said. “We are proud to bring that experience to Katzen Eye Group, and become a part of the legacy they’ve built ...

