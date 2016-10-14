Kirk Bloodsworth’s story hits the big screen

Questioning the guilt of convicted criminals has been the premise of several overwhelmingly popular recent media productions, from the first season of the “Serial” podcast to the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.” Chesapeake College later this month will host a showing of a documentary memoir that tells the less well-known story (at least nationally) of Kirk Bloodsworth, the first American sentenced to death row to be exonerated by DNA evidence.

“Bloodsworth: An Innocent Man” recounts Bloodsworth’s journey through the criminal justice system, beginning with his conviction at age 22 of the 1984 rape and murder of a 9-year-old in Baltimore County. There was no physical evidence linking Bloodsworth to the crime scene, but he was sentenced to death after being found guilty in court.

The Court of Appeals found that prosecutors illegally withheld evidence and overturned the conviction in 1986, but Bloodsworth was retried, convicted a second time and sentenced to two life terms.

However, when biological material preserved from the crime scene was retested in 1992 using then-emerging DNA technology, Bloodsworth’s innocence was established. He was released from prison the next year and pardoned by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. Ten years later, additional DNA tests revealed a link to another suspect.

The movie’s free showing, jointly sponsored by the Chesapeake College’s Criminal Justice and Honors programs, will be held on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the college’s Todd Performing Arts Center and will be open to the public. Bloodsworth is set to speak and answer questions after the film, according to the college.