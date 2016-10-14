Choice Hotels announces rewards program for meeting planners

Share this: Email

Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc. on Friday announced a rewards program that meeting planners can use to benefit their companies — or themselves. Participants in Choice Privileges Planner Rewards can earn 4 points for every dollar spent by booking a meeting at any of more than 1,000 participating Choice Hotels locations in the U.S. and Canada. Planners can earn up to ...