Choice Hotels announces rewards program for meeting planners

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc. on Friday announced a rewards program that meeting planners can use to benefit their companies — or themselves. Participants in Choice Privileges Planner Rewards can earn 4 points for every dollar spent by booking a meeting at any of more than 1,000 participating Choice Hotels locations in the U.S. and Canada. Planners can earn up to ...

