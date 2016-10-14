Quantcast
Man gets decades in prison for killing 95-year-old Md. WWII vet

By: Associated Press October 14, 2016

ROCKVILLE — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 47 ½ years in prison for killing a 95-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran. Sixty-two-year-old Eric Dyson was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in May of second-degree murder and other charges in Dan Belvin's stabbing death. Prosecutors said Dyson cut and stabbed Belvin, a retired Navy ...

