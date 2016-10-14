Quantcast
Panel proposes protections for Monocacy River in Md.

By: Associated Press October 14, 2016

FREDERICK — An advisory panel is making scores of recommendations for enhancing and protecting the Monocacy River corridor in Frederick and Carroll counties. The Monocacy River Citizens' Advisory Board issued the draft management plan Thursday. It's the first update of a 27-year-old management plan that was created as part of a state scenic river designation in ...

