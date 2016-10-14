Quantcast
Md. firm to receive part of $15M in fees in defective-dishwasher litigation

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

A federal judge in California has awarded $15 million in attorneys’ fees to lawyers representing millions of owners of allegedly defective Sears and Whirlpool dishwashers. Five firms, including Maryland-based Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC, represented millions of consumers in a class-action lawsuit alleging certain dishwashers contained defective electronic control boards that spontaneously overheated. The case settled last ...

