Md. firm to receive part of $15M in fees in defective-dishwasher litigation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal judge in California has awarded $15 million in attorneys’ fees to lawyers representing millions of owners of allegedly defective Sears and Whirlpool dishwashers. Five firms, including Maryland-based Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC, represented millions of consumers in a class-action lawsuit alleging certain dishwashers contained defective electronic control boards that spontaneously overheated. The case settled last ...