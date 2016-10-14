Mike Allison | Long & Foster

Long & Foster Real Estate is proud to announce Mike Allison, an associate broker with the company’s Easton office, has received the Golden Hammer Award from Habitat for Humanity Choptank. The award honors a special volunteer who has served Habitat Choptank during the past year, shows leadership within organization, attends events, has a generous spirit and who is dedicated to Habitat Choptank’s mission.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.