Mike Allison | Long & Foster

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

Allison, Mike LONG & FOSTERLong & Foster Real Estate is proud to announce Mike Allison, an associate broker with the company’s Easton office, has received the Golden Hammer Award from Habitat for Humanity Choptank. The award honors a special volunteer who has served Habitat Choptank during the past year, shows leadership within organization, attends events, has a generous spirit and who is dedicated to Habitat Choptank’s mission.

