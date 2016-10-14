Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland REIT increases quarterly dividend again

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

The board of  directors of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., a real estate investment trust based in Hunt Valley, has declared a common stock dividend of 61 cents per share payable Nov. 15 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 31. The dividend marks an increase of 1 cent over the previous quarter, and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo