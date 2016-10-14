Quantcast
Don't Miss

Proshares Treasury ETFs set to change indexes

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor October 14, 2016

ProShares, a provider of exchange-traded funds based in Bethesda, said Friday that eight of its treasury ETFs will change their benchmarks from Bloomberg Barclays indexes to Intercontinental Exchange Inc. indexes. The change was set to occur around the time the market closed Friday. ProShares said in a statement that the parts of each fund's current and new ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo