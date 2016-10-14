Sean Sullivan, Bernard Botchway and Blake Turner | Ruppert Landscape

Laytonsville-based commercial landscape construction and management company Ruppert Landscape announced that Sean Sullivan has been promoted to enhancement manager and Bernard Botchway and Blake Turner have joined the firm as area managers in its Forestville branch.

Sullivan, a resident of Sandy Spring, joined the company with several years of landscape experience under his belt in early 2014 as a field manager in the its Laytonsville landscape management branch. He holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape management from the University of Maryland, College Park. As enhancement manager, he will be responsible for planning and executing all upgrades to help rejuvenate existing landscape management contracts.

Botchway, a resident of Beltsville, brings more than two years of industry experience, having interned with the company’s Alexandria landscape management branch in 2014 and having held a position as account manager at another industry organization before joining Ruppert full-time. He is CDL certified and holds a bachelor’s degree in plant sciences with a concentration in landscape management from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Turner, a resident of Chesapeake Beach, brings more than 11 years of industry experience, having held positions including operations manager with other industry organizations in Texas. As area managers, Botchway and Turner will be responsible for the sale, renewal and production of the branch’s landscape management work; the training and development of personnel; and ensuring quality, customer service and customer retention.

