STATE OF MARYLAND v. ARNOLD VENABLE

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Failure of state to produce original search and seizure warrant -- Dismissal Appellee, Arnold Venable, Jr., was charged by way of indictment in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City with illegally possessing marijuana, cocaine, ammunition, and several firearms. Prior to trial, appellee moved to dismiss the indictment1 on the basis that the original ...

