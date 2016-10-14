Quantcast
Don't Miss

Latino Innovators Pitch: Connecting innovation & culture

By: Tom Baden October 14, 2016

On Oct. 3, I had the pleasure of co-hosting the 15th annual Maryland Hispanic Business Conference.  This is the largest event in the region geared towards Hispanic businesses, where 700-plus business leaders, professionals, government and corporate partners connect. It is a place where two worlds meet and connect to drive economic growth with the fast-growing segment ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo