When silence says something

This week, as an exercise in the Fundamentals of Speech Communication class I teach, I had my students perform the string speaking game, something I learned from my middle school English teacher. In the exercise, a student starts telling a story while holding the top of a string between the his or her index fingers and thumbs, one index finger and thumb immediately under the other. As the student tells the story, the student slowly moves his or her fingers down the string, with the one set of fingers jumping over the other. If at any point the student uses a filler word while telling the story, the student has to move his or her fingers one step upward, prolonging the exercise and forcing the student speak longer.

Filler words are, for example, “um,” “uh,” “ah, “you know,” like” and, when used repeatedly to start sentences, “and.” Filler words are terms people use while thinking of the next word as a result of the natural inclination to try to elude any void in sound. The specific purpose of the string speaking game is for the student to become more cognizant of his or her use of filler words, hopefully resulting in using fewer distracting terms. The more general lesson of the exercise is in focusing on one’s communication, thinking about one’s words and word choice and only speaking words to life that are useful and purposeful. Attorneys should strongly consider that general lesson.

Not every word that can be said should be said. And we all should be more cognizant of our words. For whatever reason, silence seems uncomfortable. Silence could indicate that the speaker is finished speaking. People fear that silence indicates the speaker has nothing to say. People think they have to say something because someone is expecting them to say something. People feel because they have an audience, something must be said.

But we have to consider more than that we are saying something, and focus on what we are saying.

Plato’s “wise men speak because they have something to say, fools because they have to say something;” or Theodore Roosevelt’s “Speak softly and carry a big stick, you will go far” or 50 Cent’s “wise men listen and laugh while fools talk” all stand for that very proposition. (Editors note: This appears to be the first Plato-Roosevelt-50 Cent trifecta in Daily Record or legal blog history.)

Not every momentary pause has to be filled with the sound of our voices. Not every thought has to be exhaled into the world. We should make words that matter, and use those moments of silence to make sure the next word does matter.