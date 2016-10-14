Quantcast
Don't Miss

WorkShop plans 241-unit apartment building in Canton

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 14, 2016

WorkShop Development plans to build a 241-unit apartment building at 3400 Boston St. on a vacant piece of land near Canton Crossing and Brewers Hill. The developer is scheduled Thursday to present schematics of the building to the Urban Design and Architecture Review Panel, which guides the design of major developments in Baltimore. Neil Tucker, a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo