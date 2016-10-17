Quantcast
Baltimore gas prices inch higher

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2016

Average retail gasoline prices in Baltimore climbed 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24 a gallon Monday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 663 gas outlets in Baltimore. This compares with the national average that fell 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.23 a gallon. Including the ...

