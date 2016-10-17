Quantcast
Baltimore grant announcements launch Maryland Development Week

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 17, 2016

Community Development Network of Maryland celebrated the start of Community Development Week touting more than a dozen state grants for redevelopment projects, including $150,000 for the proposed Bethel Empowerment and Wellness Center in west Baltimore. The grants from the Community Legacy Program were announced by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt ...

