Md., Baltimore painted with promising, yet flawed, economic outlook

By: Tom Baden October 17, 2016

Baltimore and Maryland may be poised to reap gains from the biohealth and cybersecurity sectors, two areas expected to provide many of the jobs of the future, but some familiar impediments -- a struggling educational system, high taxes and a lackluster national reputation -- are in the way, guests at the Greater Baltimore Committee’s annual ...

