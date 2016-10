Cheryl Youngbar has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor. She will specialize in residential sales, focusing on the Fell’s Pointe, Candon, Dundalk, and Essex areas. She has organized many community outreach programs for churches in the Baltimore area. She also recently organized a successful cancer benefit project.

