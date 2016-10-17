Dr. Eugene de Lara and Syeetah Hampton-El | Saint Agnes Hospital Foundation

Eugene de Lara, PharmD, MBA, a retired U.S. Navy captain and the current chief of pharmacy services for the Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System, and Syeetah Hampton-El, Esq., the family advocacy attorney for the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, have been appointed to Saint Agnes Hospital Foundation’s board of directors. The pair will will provide strategic oversight and governance to the foundation and support its mission to raise funds to support Saint Agnes Healthcare.

De Lara has more than 25 years of experience in pharmacy and the health industry, having led a variety of clinical and administrative operations throughout his career. He has won numerous awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal and is active in various civic and professional associations.

Hampton previously served as assistant state’s attorney for Baltimore City and has had an extensive legal career prosecuting domestic violence cases, preparing criminal jury trial cases and handling district court cases.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.