Elan Benjamin Rafael | Walker & Zayon

By: Sean Wallace October 17, 2016

Rafael, Elan WALKER & ZAYONElan Benjamin Rafael, an attorney with the Baltimore firm Walker & Zayon, has been recognized by The American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys with the 2016 10 Best Criminal Law Attorneys for Client Satisfaction in Maryland designation.

Rafael received a Bachelor of Arts in business finance from Florida State University and a Juris Doctor from the California Western School of Law. He also studied law at the University of Maria Christina in El Escorial, Spain.

After being admitted to the Maryland State Bar in 2004, Elan began his legal career working for The Office of The Public Defender for the State of Maryland. As an assistant public defender, Elan successfully defended thousands of clients in a wide variety of criminal cases. Eland next went to work for the law firm of Margolis, Pritzker, Epstein and Blatt P.A., where he specialized in the areas of commercial law and retail collections. Elan is a member of the state and federal bars of Maryland and is also admitted to the bar for the District of Columbia.

