‘We hope it will be over’: Retrial to begin in ’79 Patz case

By: Associated Press October 17, 2016

NEW YORK — It took nearly four decades to find and try a suspect in the haunting disappearance of first-grader Etan Patz. The trial itself spanned three months of testimony and 18 days of deliberations before a jury finally deadlocked. Now it's about to unfold all over again. Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley said opening ...

