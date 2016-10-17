Hiring a freelancer freed me up

As a small business owner, I’m always trying to improve efficiency as cost-effectively as possible Recently, I decided to redesign my website: I had designed the first version by myself and always thought it could use some help!

I wanted to highlight my practice areas and work on creating a new image for my firm. I started shopping online for local and remote web designers to hire, which is how I discovered Upwork.com.

Upwork allows people to hire freelancers for different kinds of work, usually completed remotely. You can choose freelancers based on their client feedback or rating and their portfolios. Freelancers are paid either by the job or by the hour.

Since I discovered Upwork, I’ve not only hired a freelancer to redesign my website, but also to manage my business Facebook page and translate documents. The possibilities are endless. There are virtual receptionists, virtual assistants and even virtual paralegals with experience in different practice areas.

Upwork isn’t the only site where you can hire freelancers. There’s Toptal, Elance, Freelancer, and several others. Hiring a freelancer is an option that solo practitioners and small firms should consider. There are certain types of work that simply don’t fall within my or my assistant’s wheelhouse.

Using Upwork, I’ve been able to get those tasks done without having to make the emotional and financial commitment of hiring a new in-house employee. I look forward to experimenting more with using freelancers and sharing with you all what I learn!