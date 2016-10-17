Quantcast
Hopkins’ Clark Scholars Program established with $15M grant

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2016

The Clark Charitable Foundation is giving the Johns Hopkins University $15 million to create the Clark Scholars Program, which will provide financial aid and enhanced learning opportunities for undergraduate engineering students, foundation officials said Monday. The largest endowed scholarship gift ever to the university’s Whiting School of Engineering, it creates the Clark Scholars Program and substantially strengthens ...

