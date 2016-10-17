Quantcast
Olney car-crash plaintiff opts to remit jury award after judge’s ruling

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 17, 2016

An Olney man injured in a vehicle collision in 2011 has elected to accept a drastically reduced damages award rather than challenge the reduction or have a new trial after a judge ruled last month that the jury's award "shocked the conscience." Jeremy R. Iocozzia received a $1.8 million award after a five-week jury trial in Prince George's ...

