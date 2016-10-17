Quantcast
Marriott launches distribution solution

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2016

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. unveiled a new distribution and booking solution Monday, www.MarriottWholesalers.com, that provides thousands of authorized wholesalers, destination marketing companies and tour operators access to real-time rates and inventory for more than 4,200 Marriott properties around the world.  Marriott has partnered with Sabre Hospitality Solutions to develop and launch this new platform. The solution is part ...

