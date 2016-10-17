Quantcast
Md. prosecutor pushes for use of ignition interlock devices

By: Associated Press October 17, 2016

ROCKVILLE — A Maryland prosecutor is pushing to expand the use of devices designed to prevent people from driving while intoxicated. Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy tells The Washington Post that prosecutors in his county will ask judges to order the use of ignition interlock devices for first-time offenders, even when they agree to serve ...

