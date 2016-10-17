Quantcast
Don't Miss

PHOTO: ‘Cake Boss’ marks groundbreaking of Md. casino’s hotel

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2016

Buddy Valastro, owner of Carlo's Bakery and personality on TLC's "Cake Boss" series, on Friday unveiled a cake made to look like a hotel now under construction at Maryland Live! Casino in Anne Arundel County. The new hotel will add an additional 350,000 square feet of space to Maryland Live. The 310-room hotel will be 17 stories ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo