Quantcast
Don't Miss

300 Md. juveniles serving life sentences to get parole hearings

By: Associated Press October 17, 2016

Maryland officials say nearly 300 inmates serving life sentences for crimes they were convicted of as juveniles will get new parole hearings within the next year. The Baltimore Sun reports that the state laid out its plan in new filings in a federal court case that claims Maryland's parole system for juveniles is unconstitutional. Attorneys for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo