Maryland Jockey Club to sell 2017 Preakness tickets Monday

By: Associated Press October 17, 2016

Tickets go on sale Monday for the 2017 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. The Maryland Jockey Club says sales start Monday at 10 a.m. The 142nd Preakness Stakes — the second leg of the Triple Crown — will be run May 20 at Pimlico Race Course. This year's crowd set an attendance record of 135,256, despite a day of fog ...

