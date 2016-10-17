Maryland Jockey Club to sell 2017 Preakness tickets Monday

Share this: Email

Tickets go on sale Monday for the 2017 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. The Maryland Jockey Club says sales start Monday at 10 a.m. The 142nd Preakness Stakes — the second leg of the Triple Crown — will be run May 20 at Pimlico Race Course. This year's crowd set an attendance record of 135,256, despite a day of fog ...