AMC Networks invests $65 million in Md. video streaming firm

By: Bloomberg Gerry Smith October 17, 2016

AMC Networks Inc. is investing $65 million in Silver Spring-based RLJ Entertainment, a company backed by the founder of Black Entertainment Television, creating a partnership aimed at reaching two niche audiences -- African-American viewers and fans of British programming -- with online video services. AMC, best known for the U.S. cable channel that airs “The Walking ...

