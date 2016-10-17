Man gets 14 years for role in St. Mary’s County robberies

Share this: Email

GREENBELT — Authorities say a Maryland man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for his role in robberies at a jewelry store and pharmacy. U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein's office says 50-year-old Abdelrahim Ayyad was also ordered to forfeit nearly $80,000. Officials say Ayyad admitted that he drove to Washington DC in 2014 ...