The Maryland Council on Economic Education, a nonprofit that improves economic and financial literacy in Maryland’s schools, has elected Matthew Rothstein, CPA, MST to its governing board of trustees. Rothstein is a manager at Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC, a business consulting and accounting firm.

