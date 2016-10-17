Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. high court will consider constitutionality of pat-downs at traffic stops

Does strong marijuana odor provide 'reasonable suspicion'?

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 17, 2016

Maryland’s top court will consider whether police officers, upon smelling a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle, may frisk all the passengers in a car they have stopped for a traffic violation.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo