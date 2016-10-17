Quantcast
New sheriff to be installed in Md. county next month

By: Associated Press October 17, 2016

ELLICOTT CITY — Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman says several people have applied to be the next county sheriff, and there will be a new sheriff in place next month. James Fitzgerald's last day as sheriff was Saturday. He resigned under pressure after an investigation found he created a hostile work environment by belittling staffers and ...

