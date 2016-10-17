Quantcast
Don't Miss

National Aquarium earns healthiest company award

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2016

SmartCEO Magazine recently recognized the National Aquarium as a leader in corporate wellness during its annual Baltimore Healthiest Company Awards program Sept. 15. Of this year’s 16 finalists, the Aquarium won the 2016 Healthiest Company Award for companies with 250 to 399 employees. This is the second consecutive year the organization has been recognized by ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo