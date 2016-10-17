Order and Chaos is more than a coffee shop

When you walk into Order & Chaos off of Key Highway in South Baltimore, it seems like the average coffee shop, many of which are peppered across the city and even in that neighborhood. But when Planit, a Baltimore marketing firm, was moving its offices to that building in May, it wanted to use the space as a gateway to the rest of its business.

“I want to connect it to this company,” said Ed Callahan, co-founder and creative strategist at Planit.

Having just completed its first week in business, Order & Chaos is generating revenue for Planit and attracting a decent amount of foot traffic, said Callahan.

“The amount of people who have been in here, this quickly, it’s surprising,” he said.

The back right portion of the coffee shop has floor-to-ceiling glass walls, giving customers a view of what the firm calls the “order” part of its business, the sales, marketing, communications part of the operation. The back wall also has a section where the firm tests out ad campaigns and gives coffee shop customers a chance to weigh in on ongoing advertising projects at the firm.

When Callahan and co-founder Matt Doud decided to have a coffee shop in their new digs, they thought it would just be a small part of the company, but it ended up being a much bigger undertaking.

“I thought it was going to be simpler, but it’s essentially opening up a restaurant,” said Callahan.

The coffee shop has 11 employees and even hired David Anderson, who was formerly coffee director at Artifact Coffee and Woodberry Kitchen, on staff as a coffee consultant. Order & Chaos gets its coffee from Pfefferkorn, a local family-operated roasting company in Baltimore that’s been in business since 1900.

Now, Planit is committed to not just having a coffee shop, but selling good-quality coffee, said Callahan.