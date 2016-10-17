Quantcast
Pandora Jewelry partners with women’s professional attire nonprofit

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2016

Baltimore-based Pandora Jewelry is donating a percentage of some sales to Dress for Success, an international nonprofit organization that that provides women support, professional attire and development tools. From Oct. 24 to 30, 15 percent of every Pandora Essence Collection purchase at participating retailers will be donated to the organization, up to $500,000. PANDORA recently partnered with O, the Oprah Magazine to ...

