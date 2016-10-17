Pandora Jewelry partners with women’s professional attire nonprofit

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Baltimore-based Pandora Jewelry is donating a percentage of some sales to Dress for Success, an international nonprofit organization that that provides women support, professional attire and development tools. From Oct. 24 to 30, 15 percent of every Pandora Essence Collection purchase at participating retailers will be donated to the organization, up to $500,000. PANDORA recently partnered with O, the Oprah Magazine to ...