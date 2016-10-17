Quantcast
Don't Miss

Presidential candidate Johnson sees professors as justices

Watchdog, Etan Patz, immunity round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 17, 2016

Presidential candidate Johnson on potential justices heads news summary including a watchdog group that doesn't meet, a retrial in the Etan Patz case and an immunity claim in an international criminal trial.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo