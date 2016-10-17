Quantcast
Don't Miss

Princeton will pay $18M to settle residents’ tax case

By: Bloomberg Elise Young October 17, 2016

Princeton University agreed to pay more than $18 million to settle a lawsuit by local homeowners who claimed the fifth-richest U.S. school should be paying property taxes on its New Jersey campus. The settlement, announced by the school, came days before the scheduled start of a trial between the Ivy League university and local homeowners. A ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo