STEM Festival opens Nov. 4

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2016

The 2016 Maryland STEM Festival will open with a joint program at the Maryland Science Center and the National Aquarium in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Nov. 4. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Maryland Science Center with distinguished speakers, STEM activities and more and then move to the National Aquarium at 1 p.m. There will ...

