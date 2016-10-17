Quantcast
Don't Miss

T. Rowe Price wants women to watch these videos about retirement

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2016

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price has released a seven-part, documentary-style video series designed to promote retirement savings among women. The firm says its "Women on Retirement: Stories to Empower" series addresses women's challenges to saving for retirement, including lower wages, a longer life expectancy, and fewer years in the workforce compared to men. In the short videos, 23 women share their ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo