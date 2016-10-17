T. Rowe Price wants women to watch these videos about retirement

Share this: Email

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price has released a seven-part, documentary-style video series designed to promote retirement savings among women. The firm says its "Women on Retirement: Stories to Empower" series addresses women's challenges to saving for retirement, including lower wages, a longer life expectancy, and fewer years in the workforce compared to men. In the short videos, 23 women share their ...