TKatharina “Kat” Acosta | Md. Catholic Conference

Katharina “Kat” Acosta has been named Latino outreach coordinator with the Maryland Catholic Conference.

Acosta will work closely with the Conference’s advocacy and outreach department to engage Maryland’s Latino community in legislative initiatives. She will maintain a Spanish-language version of the Maryland Catholic Conference website (www.mdcathcon.org/en-espanol), Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LaConferenciaCatolicadeMaryland/) and created a Latino Twitter account (www.twitter.com/MCCLatino). She will also establish points of contact in parishes with a significant Latino presence.

Acosta most recently worked at Healthcare for the Homeless in Baltimore and also served as the Hispanic ministry coordinator for St. Mary’s Parish in Annapolis, where she still serves as a cantor. She holds a Bachelor of Music from The Benjamin T. Rome School of Music at The Catholic University of America. While there, she was involved in the Campus Youth and Music Ministry. Acosta is currently a section leader in the choir and cantor at The National Shrine of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.