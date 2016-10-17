Quantcast
Don't Miss

Legal Loop: Federal court allows Twitter for service of process

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire October 17, 2016

Social media: It’s not just for kids anymore. Instead, it’s a phenomenon that has impacted all aspects of our lives. One key area that has been greatly changed by social media how we interact, with social media now serving as one of the most prevalent and popular methods of communication in our culture. That’s why ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo