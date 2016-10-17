Quantcast
VIDEO: Agitated Mich. judge tears off robe, tackles man in courtroom

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Amy B. Wang October 17, 2016

The robe came off. A Michigan judge, growing increasingly frustrated with a defendant who was talking back to him, stormed down from his bench and rushed to help subdue the man as he resisted being handcuffed. Though the incident took place in December, video footage of the scuffle was published this week on Mlive.com. It showed a ...

